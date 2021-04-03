June ends with another heat wave in Northern California

The northern section of the Sacramento Valley bakes in extreme heat with some areas staying just below 100 degrees.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Pacific Northwest and Canada are setting new records this week with a historic heatwave that is extending into far Northern California.

A huge area of high pressure is grabbing all the heat headlines, but Northern California will remain hot for the rest of this week to close out June.

The hottest temperatures north of Sacramento in the Valley are forecasted for Monday through Wednesday with many locations well above 105 degrees and close to record-setting temperatures. Cities like Chico, Red Bluff, Redding, and Yuba City are in an Excessive Heat Warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday with hot temperatures during the day and warm temperatures overnight.

Another area covered by Excessive Heat is North of Truckee along Highway 89, including the Portola Valley area and the eastside of the Sierra, with highs well above 95 degrees through Wednesday.

Reminder: Excessive Heat Warning continues for the central and northern Sacramento Valley with high to very high heat risk today.



Reminder: Excessive Heat Warning continues for the central and northern Sacramento Valley with high to very high heat risk today.

Be safe and #BeatTheHeat!#CAwx #CAheat

Some areas benefiting from a slight onshore wind will be hot all week in the 90s, but stay below records. Foothill locations will also be hot with highs in the 90s all week, including Lake Tahoe.

Excessive heat plagued Southern California Sunday, too, as triple-digit temperatures threatened parts of the region. Officials say temperatures in the triple digits will be common in the valleys, foothills and desert. The high temperatures are expected to last into the week.

