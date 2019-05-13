SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has a defined rainy season: most rain falls between October and April.

However, the next two weeks should buck that trend with significant rain and snow for the Golden State.

Beginning Wednesday, May 15, Northern California will see chances of rain and snow, even though we are about a month away from summer. A series of storms could drop several inches of rain for Valley locations and up to half a foot of rain for the Foothills.

For mountain passes, drivers will start to see the rain switch to snow by Thursday morning. We could see multiple moments of chain controls over the next 10 days, as new snow adds to the already blockbuster snowpack totals. This will add more water to California's already nearly-full reservoir system.

Often times, Californians would welcome needed rain and snow, but the new storms move into normally dry time, like Memorial Day Weekend. Many will scramble to alter camping plans, sports, weddings, and other events often held in dry weather.

Continue the conversation with Rob on Facebook.