Late season storm to bring snow to the Sierra

Significant snow for May is set to fall in Sierra in coming days.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Travelers, tourists and locals should plan ahead for snow moving in later this week. Starting Thursday, to at least Friday, significant snow is coming that may impact outdoor plans in the Sierra.

Snow levels will be low for May and drop to the 4,500-foot elevation level late Thursday to Friday morning. This should bring snow to Truckee, Lake Tahoe, Kirkwood, Pinecrest and Blue Canyon among other locations.

Some forecasts call for six to eight inches near Lassen Volcanic National Park, three to four inches for Donner Summit and I-80 and one to two inches for Echo Summit on Highway 50. Other roads like Highway 120 through Tioga Pass may be closed due to weather and snow.

Road conditions will be one of the biggest impacts with slow traffic and slick road surfaces and the possibility of chain controls later on Thursday and Friday.

Early Thursday, the snow might struggle to stick to paved roads. The roads retain heat much better than vegetation and gravel where it will have an easier time sticking and accumulating.

A concern is for people getting caught off guard. Campers, hikers, off roaders and people traveling to summer cabins may get delayed or stuck in the snow. There is a decent chance some side roads will have the snow stick and people may have a hard time getting out.

Some of the snow and rain chances stick around Friday and part of Saturday as well. The changes in the Sierra will linger for a few days with colder temperatures, keeping snow around for a few days.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: What does "Exceptional" drought really mean for California?