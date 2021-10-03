Late-winter storm brings needed rain, snow to California

Winter storm warnings are in effect Wednesday in the southern Cascades, down the length of the Sierra Nevada and in the mountains of Southern California.

The weather service says storm conditions have included showers, downpours, thunderstorms, hail and low-elevation snow.

Isolated thunderstorms brought periods of heavy rain and areas of hail throughout the Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin Valleys Tuesday afternoon.

For Wednesday, thunderstorms could bring accumulating hail and possible funnel clouds. Snow will continue to fall to as low as 2,500 to 3,500 feet above elevation. Gusty winds are expected around thunderstorm activity and in the Sierra.

These unseasonably cool temperatures will continue through Thursday then dry along with warmer temps for the weekend.

Latest Winter Storm Update. The Winter Storm Warning has been includes the northeastern Sierra Foothills and Mother Lode down to 2500 feet through this morning. Mountain travel is discouraged. #KnowBeforeYouGo#cawx pic.twitter.com/OlkxoLZQvC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 10, 2021

The Sierra snowpack is an important contributor to California‘s water supply, but at the start of March its water content was about half the average normally recorded on April 1, when it is typically at its most robust.

