Sacramento area sees first significant rainfall, but lightning and wind keeps fire concerns alive

Overnight rain helped some areas with fire concerns, but afternoon drying and lightning keeps the fire risk alive for the Sierra.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms moved into Northern California late Thursday and kicked off light rain for the overnight hours. In many cases, the overnight rain amounted to 0.01-0.05" for Valley locations and places that received a few rounds of rain racked up higher amounts above 0.10".

The last time Sacramento Executive Airport record this amount of rain was on March 18, nearly 200 days ago.

The welcome rain helped to slow fires caused by lightning, but some fires were able to burn several acres before firefighters could respond.

As the line of storms clears, red flag warnings for the Bay Area and Valley areas were dropped Friday morning.

The Red Flag Warning is still in effect for the Sierra until 11 p.m. Thunderstorms will remain into the afternoon and wind will pick up, with gusts expected in the 20 - 25 mph range.

Small spot fires created by lightning may grow with the increasing winds.

