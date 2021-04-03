Mild week of weather ahead for Northern California

Spring has been dominated by warm and windy weather, but that changes this week.

The month kicked off with warm and windy fire conditions, setting up up two weekends of red flag warnings, which resulted in a number of grassfires in Northern California.

This week, however, we return to normal May weather for Northern California. Wind will bring a range of temperatures to the Valley with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, if locations do not traditionally get an onshore wind.

Winds will range in the 10 - 15 mph zone for much of the week. Higher elevations will have mild conditions as well, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

But a late week threat of snow may catch some off guard. On Thursday, a system clips the Sierra and brings the potential for 1 - 2 inches of snow to the pass level and just below. Early morning snow levels will hover around 4,500 feet and in the afternoon, that should rises to 5,500 feet above elevation.

High temperatures in the 70s and 80s are forecast this week across the Valley and foothills. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/D3lGQ4VvDY — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 17, 2021

Vegetation will get a dusting of snow that should stick, but it's unclear how the road conditions will change. Often, the road surface temperature is higher in May and any snow should melt on contact, which could create slippery and slushy conditions, but may not freeze and create snowpacked chain-control issues.

Check ahead for road conditions before any traveling later in the week.

Also, many involved in camping, hiking, off-roading will need to check the weather later this week to make sure their plans can happen with light snow in the forecast.

Your weather and nature photos | Spring/Summer 2021 1/136

2/136

3/136

4/136

5/136

6/136

7/136

8/136

9/136

10/136

11/136

12/136

13/136

14/136

15/136

16/136

17/136

18/136

19/136

20/136

21/136

22/136

23/136

24/136

25/136

26/136

27/136

28/136

29/136

30/136

31/136

32/136

33/136

34/136

35/136

36/136

37/136

38/136

39/136

40/136

41/136

42/136

43/136

44/136

45/136

46/136

47/136

48/136

49/136

50/136

51/136

52/136

53/136

54/136

55/136

56/136

57/136

58/136

59/136

60/136

61/136

62/136

63/136

64/136

65/136

66/136

67/136

68/136

69/136

70/136

71/136

72/136

73/136

74/136

75/136

76/136

77/136

78/136

79/136

80/136

81/136

82/136

83/136

84/136

85/136

86/136

87/136

88/136

89/136

90/136

91/136

92/136

93/136

94/136

95/136

96/136

97/136

98/136

99/136

100/136

101/136

102/136

103/136

104/136

105/136

106/136

107/136

108/136

109/136

110/136

111/136

112/136

113/136

114/136

115/136

116/136

117/136

118/136

119/136

120/136

121/136

122/136

123/136

124/136

125/136

126/136

127/136

128/136

129/136

130/136

131/136

132/136

133/136

134/136

135/136

136/136 1 / 136

Watch more from ABC10