Minor cooling trend ahead, but heat to stick around through the week

The high pressure overhead will begin to move to the east, allowing for temperatures to slightly cool and the possibility of dry thunderstorms

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Summer is in full swing for California.

Temperatures skyrocketed this weekend under the influence of high pressure system centered over the desert southwest.

Saturday featured a high temperature of 108 degrees in downtown Sacramento, just one degree short of the daily record set in 1926.

The forecast high on Sunday is likely to be around the same with highs ranging anywhere from 105-112 in the valley. In Sacramento, the expected high temperature is 107 degrees.

As the ridge of high pressure begins to shift east, the clockwise rotation of the wind will pull in some tropical moisture to the region. Evidence of this can be seen with the presence of wispy cirrus clouds dotting the sky.

Not only could the high clouds potentially limit the high temperature, but there also exists a risk of dry lightning across Northern California.

There is a 10-25% chance of dry thunderstorms developing today, mostly north of I-80 in the Coastal Range, northern Sacramento Valley, & Sierra.



Potential impacts include occasional lightning (which may cause new fire starts), gusty winds, & limited rainfall or virga.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/qZ8WHCijKD — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 16, 2023

Monday will mark the start of a limited cooling trend as the center of high pressure pushes east toward Texas.

Still, triple-digit temperatures are forecast for Monday. Tuesday is when temperatures will likely dip below 100 for the first time since Wednesday in Sacramento.

Areas further away from the delta and its cooling influence will likely stay above 100 through the extended forecast.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday in terms of temperature, in the mid to upper 90s.

The evenings will also be marked by a return of the evening delta breeze. Temperatures will once again ramp up on Thursday as another shot of high pressure moves over the state.

The new ridge of high pressure will push temperatures past the century mark once again on Thursday and high temperatures will stay above 100 through the weekend.

July has been off to a hot start following the relatively cool June. In fact, the average high has been 95.5 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than the average high in June (85.8).

The average temperature for this time of year is 95 degrees and temperatures will remain well above that mark for the extended forecast.

It's more than fair to say that we are not acclimated to this heat. It's been a cool year & mild Summer for the most part.



The average high temp for the entire month of June was 85.8°. Through July 15, the average high is 95.5°! No wonder it's felt so hot recently! #CAwx @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/trlqoXJBZK — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) July 16, 2023

