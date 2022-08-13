WATCH: 75-year-old man rescued from Arizona floodwaters

SWIFT WATER RESCUE: ESTRELLA ROAD AND NEAR AGUA FRIA DRIVE / GOLDEN VALLEY About 2pm Friday (8/12) afternoon, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a bystander that a Jeep had drove into the wash and rolled over onto its passenger side. It was surrounded by rushing water and floating down the wash off Estrella Road, just south of Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley. Golden Valley Fire, Arizona DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. A 75-year-old male was located on what is now the top of the vehicle, sitting on the driver’s door. Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, it was determined that using the helicopter to perform a one-skip maneuver would be used to conduct the rescue. The video shows as the helicopter approaches the Jeep, the rescuer on the skid making contact with the male motorist and loading him into the helicopter. He is then transported back to the Command Post, where his family took him home. He is very lucky to be alive. Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown! @azdps_rangers Air Rescue, Arizona Department of Public Safety