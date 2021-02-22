Near-record highs and strong wind close out February in Northern California

The average high for most Valley locations are in the low 60s, and record highs are in the low 70s.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While most of the country is dealing with lingering weather issues like more snow or thawing from a deep freeze, Northern California is warm and sunny.

Valley temperatures are expected rise to the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. These temperatures will be close to daily high temperature records for the region. The average high for most Valley locations are in the low 60s, and record highs are in the low 70s.

The region will remain dry for this week with only a few high clouds drifting through the area. The lingering dry conditions will put California further behind for rain and snow. Recent storms have improved drought conditions for the state, but extended dry weather could stop that progress during a normally wet time of year.

High temperatures this afternoon will be anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above average for late February. Mostly sunny skies and light winds will accompany these mild temperatures. ☀️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/F8SsudwCSw — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 22, 2021

Windy conditions will not arrive until Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts approaching 20 - 25 mph. Tuesday there will be some impacts from the wind like large objects blowing around, but Wednesday could see some wind damage from falling limbs and localized power outages. Some wind gusts on Wednesday could approach 40 mph in some Valley locations.

There are some signs the pattern will change this weekend with light snow possible from the east side of the Sierra on Saturday.

