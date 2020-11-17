New round of rain and snow heads into Northern California

From flash flood watches to winter storm watches, Northern California will see all kinds of weather today and Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new weather system carrying rain and snow is headed into Northern California.

Day-long flash flood watches have been issued Tuesday for portions of the North Complex burn scar in Butte and Plumas counties, where the storm has potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall. Hundreds of homes were without power in the Reno area as the early winter storm packing winds more powerful than the last one started blowing into the Sierra.

Forecasters also warn of heavy snow and strong winds developing in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascade Range, starting out at higher elevations Tuesday and lowering slightly on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has upgraded a winter storm watch to a storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds topping 100 mph are possible over Sierra ridgetops. A high-wind advisory has been issued in Reno, where gusts already are topping 40 mph. Several power outages are affecting about 600 customers around Reno.

Hazardous mountain travel is expected this afternoon into tomorrow. Are you prepared for winter travel? Always have an emergency kit and stay informed with the local forecast and road conditions before you go. #cawx pic.twitter.com/cgqzSKUDYE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 17, 2020

Significant travel disruptions are likely across northern Sierra highway passes. However, there's minimal concern about debris flows for burn areas around the San Francisco Bay Area.

