New storm on the way for Northern California with rain and snow

A new cold storm will move into Northern California with steady rain and snow Thursday and part of Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cloudy weather on Wednesday indicates a bigger change is on the way for Northern California.

Late Wednesday night and very early Thursday morning, thick clouds will produce occasional sprinkles and light showers. Some early snow is also possible in the Sierra by Thursday morning, but it will be steady for most of the day and part of Friday morning, as well. Valley rain will be steady by Thursday afternoon and well into the evening.

Friday morning will see steady Valley rain, as well. While the rain is not expected to be very heavy, it will be steady and produce higher rain totals than recent storms, with some spots seeing as much as a half an inch by the end of this storm.

Another day of dry weather is expected across interior #NorCal today, then a weather system will bring a return of precipitation Thursday and Friday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bokgnFsrOY — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 17, 2021

Sierra snow for this storm will start roughly at 4,000 feet above elevation and up. Sierra passes and resorts could wind up with up to two feet of snow as the system leaves on Friday. Chain controls and tricky driving conditions will exist in the Sierra Thursday and part of Friday.

The system should clear out by the weekend and highs will rise into the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

