Next two days in Northern California critical with early fire conditions

Northern California's lower elevations are under a continued Red Flag Warning for through Tuesday evening.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lower elevation areas in Northern California are bracing for two more days of critical fire weather with strong winds and dry conditions.

Temperatures will get close to 90 degrees Monday afternoon for most Valley locations. Wind gusts will ramp up to 20 - 25 mph in the afternoon, with some occasional 30 - 40 mph gusts possible, as well. The humidity is expected to be in the 10-20% range by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will see winds start to subside as the Red Flag Warning is expected to be dropped by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Most often, the risk for this type of pattern is fast moving grassfires. These fires are expected to move north to south, with the wind pattern today. If you are south of a large grassy area, be very fire aware.

Tuesday, the temperatures will remain high in the low 90s, but the winds will not be as strong.

Other wind-related issues will be present Monday and Tuesday as well, like higher pollen counts and allergy concerns because of blowing dust.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10