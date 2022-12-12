Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm

Here are the rain and snow totals for some areas in Northern California from the weekend storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm.

Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.

The Vacaville area recorded 1.76 inches, Citrus Heights 2.03 inches and Auburn 2.83 inches of rain. Most other communities were in the range of 1-2 inches of rain in the Valley and 2-4 inches for the foothills.

The Sierra received several feet of snow along with strong winds up to 80 mph or stronger. Ski areas near the top of Donner Summit recorded 54 inches of snow at Soda Springs and Boreal. Sugar Bowl recorded a seven-day total of 66 inches. Kirkwood recorded 54 inches over the last 7 days. Many places near lake level recorded 2-3 inches of snow.

Sacramento is now well above average for the season so far with 4.58 inches of rain since Oct. 1, which is 0.92 inches above average. Modesto is 2.15 inches above average for the season and Stockton is 1.57 inches above average for the season.

Storms have been battering much of Northern California but far Northern California has seen less rain with Redding down more than two inches compared to an average season so far.

Weather will be dry the rest of this week with another round of wet weather for this weekend in the forecast.

Watch more on ABC10: Stormy weather causes chaos for Galt boy scout troop's Christmas tree fundraiser