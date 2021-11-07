After major heat wave, Northern California begins to cool down

All heat waves come to an end eventually, and for California it's coming in stages for some Monday, and everyone else Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many areas of California are bracing for another day of heat on Monday, but relief is around the corner.

Highs topped 110 degrees for many locations over the weekend, stressing the area's health and power supply. Sacramento recorded it's second hottest day on record with a high of 113 on Saturday.

Sunday was very hot for most of the area, but onshore winds began to cool some lower elevation areas by Monday Morning with lows in the 50s. The Foothills were not so lucky and remained in the 80s to start the week.

The gradual heat wave break down continues in Valley areas ranging in highs from the low 90s to 100 or hotter. The big difference remains the onshore winds, locally known as the Delta Breeze. When its hot, a pressure gradient forms at times and cooler ocean air begins to move inland, often in the late afternoon and overnight hours. Monday will see it fairly steady by the afternoon and areas like Sacramento, Elk Grove and the Delta will see highs close to 90 degrees.

For areas that are too far from this effect, highs will be above 100 and remain in the Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. The Foothill areas will also see highs above 100 for the day.

Parts of interior #Norcal will once again see temperatures warm to over 100°F today. Areas feeling the #Delta cooling in the southern #Sacramento Valley and northern #SanJoaquin Valley will likely top out in the 90s. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/cL6I9QWUY6 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 12, 2021

Tuesday's cooler air will expand with Valley and Foothill areas topping out in the 90s. The forecast is close to average for this time of year, with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 90s for the rest of the week.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10