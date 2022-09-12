Northern California braces for strong weekend storm

Heavy rain, and snow combined with strong winds are set to hammer the Golden State.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California is set to get a strong storm moving in for the majority of this upcoming weekend.

Friday is a gap between storms with some lingering rain and snow early in the morning with patchy but dense fog. Most of Friday will be dry with clouds moving in and highs in the low 50s.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in the Sierra from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The next system moves in overnight to early Saturday with heavy valley rain likely before sunrise and strong winds during the morning hours. Gusts up to 40 mph will cause debris to move around, create south crosswinds on east-west driving routes and will be strong enough for tree limbs and some trees to break. During these windy rain events, localized power outages are possible. The rain continues for much of the day in the Valley on Saturday up to about 4,000 feet.

STORM RESOURCES:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for our daily newsletter

For the Sierra, winter weather is guaranteed for much of the weekend. Heavy snow will begin very early on Saturday and last all the way until Monday morning. There is a moment on Sunday morning when the rain will slow and snow will slow as well but that is just one gap as the rain and snow chances pick up later in the morning and evening.

Strong winds will arrive with the heavy snow with whiteout conditions and gust up to 80 mph or stronger at the highest elevations. Some ski area lift operations may be limited due to the wind on Saturday.

This storm has the potential to produce 1-2 inches of valley rain and 2-5 feet of Sierra snow with localized higher amounts. Because of the snow amounts and wind, travel is discouraged and roads may be impassible at times. There will also be a high avalanche danger with new heavy snow and wind loading.

ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW:

RELATED:

Watch more on ABC10