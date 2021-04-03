Northern California bracing for long, record-setting heat wave

Four days in the middle of June will see scorching temperatures and a health risk for Northern California starting Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — June in Northern California is known for long days and sunny skies. June is also often hot, but not like this.

The heat wave gripping the southwest is moving to Northern California and beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and lasting until 9 p.m. Saturday night, the heat could be dangerous.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sacramento has issued a far-reaching Excessive Heat Warning for all valley locations, the lower foothills, and the Delta.

The area will see daytime highs between 100-113 degrees and overnight lows in the 70s. These temperatures will challenge daily records for afternoon highs, and for warm morning low temperatures. The inability to cool off much overnight keeps dangerous heat well into the evening and affords little chance to cool off outdoors.

Activities should be limited in the hard afternoon hours but some precautions may need to be taken as early as 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday until sunset.

The best advice is to find shade, hydrate often, and go indoors if possible. Heat is one of the biggest weather-related risks in America and these warnings are the top-level from officials.

Take extra care for other as well such as seniors, children pets as well as the unhoused, and people with no air conditioning.

Many records are expected to fall on Thursday and Friday by several degrees.

Higher elevations above 4,000 ft will be out of the warning area as well as many locations close to the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

