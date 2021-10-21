Northern California bracing for strong storms Friday and Sunday

A series of storms will produce inches of rain, feet of snow, and create potential hazards like flash flooding.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a week of light showers, bigger storms are stacked up and ready to impact Northern California.

Late Thursday night and through Friday morning, a new system will bring rain and some snow to the area. This storm could bring up to an inch of Valley rain and several inches for the coastal range and Sierra. This storm is warmer than normal and will bring mostly rain to the Sierra passes with snow forecast above 8,000 feet, at least.

Friday night and early Saturday, the storm will mostly clear, giving the best opportunity for drier conditions on the weekend. Highs should be in the 60s.

Saturday night and through the day on Sunday, a much bigger and stronger storm will impact the area well into Monday. This storm will potentially have 2 - 4 inches of rain in the Valley and 3 - 8 inches of higher elevation rain.

This is a good, soaking rain that will have many benefits like ending the near-term fire season and allowing lakes and reservoirs to reverse course and start to rise. This will also have some negative impacts like traffic issues and potential spin-outs, crashes, and hydroplaning. For recent burn areas like the Dixie and Caldor Fires areas, the risk of rockslides and debris flow can be high during moments of heavy rainfall with some road closures are possible.

Snow will come with this storm pattern, but most likely late Sunday. Snow levels are initially very high, well above 8,000 feet for Thursday to Saturday, but will drop during the day Sunday and overnight into Monday to the 7,000 feet level or lower.

Check on road conditions ahead of travel, and during, if you can do it safely. By the end of this cycle, all locations for Northern California should be well above average for typical October rain and snow.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10