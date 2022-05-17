California bracing for near 100 degree heat followed by critical fire weather

Dangerously dry winds will bring the potential of rapid fire spread.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous fire weather is developing late Wednesday through Friday as dry, gusty winds bring an elevated risk of fast-spreading fire, especially on the west side of the Valley.

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Thursday morning and continue through Friday afternoon. This will be the time period of peak critical fire weather and strongest dry winds.

The Sierra had recent snowfall that is helping to delay the onset of larger wildland fires. Grasses dry out quickly though, with dry and warm weather helping to elevate the fire danger and are of particular concern this time of year.

Vehicle and equipment safety checks can also help to prevent a spark:

Secure towing chains and make sure nothing is dragging on the ground

Properly maintain brakes since metal to metal contact can create a spark

Don't drive vehicles on dry grass; hot pipes and mufflers can spark grass fires

Carry a fire extinguisher

Mow and weed before 10 a.m. when humidity is higher and temperatures are lower

Never use equipment on dry grass

Lighter winds are expected for the weekend. Highs will be warming back to near 100° by early next week.

