Series of winter storms set to hit northern California on Christmas through New Year's Day

Several systems coming off the Pacific will come into California days apart, causing rain and heavy snowfall for the Sierra through New Year's Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Winter weather moved into northern California on Christmas afternoon. It looks as though the precipitation totals may differ from what was previously expected. Portions of the western Sierra with a Winter Storm Warning have been revised and lowered to a Winter Storm Advisory.

With fewer snow totals now anticipated for the next 24 hours. 4-7 inches of snow is possible for lower elevations, with about 16 inches for some higher elevations.

As cold air moves in on Christmas night, snow levels will lower to 2500 feet over the Shasta county area and around 4,000 feet for the western slopes of the Sierra. A light dusting of snow could be possible as low as 3,000 feet.

A second system moves in Sunday night into Monday morning. It will contain much less moisture as this second storm will slide past northern California into Southern California and move back north.

This will bring much lighter rain and snow Sunday night. As of now, no Winter storm warnings or advisories are issued for Sunday into Monday.

Northern California will see a break in the wet weather Tuesday and Wednesday but could be engulfed in fog both those days.

A weak system may move in Thursday, with the next significant storm expected New Year’s Day.