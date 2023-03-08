Mild weather briefly takes over Northern California

Two days in the 80s for early August is a welcome gift during a normally hot month, but hot weather arrives for the weekend

SACRAMENTO, California — After a mostly hot July, August is getting a few days with mild conditions before the heat returns.

So far the weather in August for the first three days has been rather mild with many locations topping out in the 80s. While this is not exceptionally rare, it is certainly a welcome relief for many. Cool morning temperatures are expected as well.

Early morning lows on Thursday were in the 50s with a breeze and a light jacket for any morning activity was not a bad call.

Clean air quality is also part of Thursday's forecast with a slow and steady rise in temperatures into the mid-80s. The foothill locations will also see high temperatures in the 80s and the Tahoe region will top out in the 70s.

This very pleasant weather is similar to average conditions in late September and the earliest weeks of fall.

Since this is summer, heat is usually around the corner and this weekend is no exception. Expect highs in the 100-degree range and a high on Sunday near 105 could tie or break records for the day. Morning lows also will rise in the 60s and low 70s for the foothills.

An early preview of next week will see more 100-degree heat on Monday then back to more normal temperatures for mid-August in the 90s. There is a chance the leftovers of a tropical system could bring humidity to the area by the end of next week but many forecast elements will need to play out before that becomes a firm reality.

