Northern California tallies up rain and snow totals after the first storm

Northern California's rain and snow totals are out for the first storm of the week. More rain and snow are expected to start Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — A strong cold winter storm nailed Northern California with impressive totals of both rain and snow.

In the Sierra on Friday morning, many ski resorts reported more than a foot of snow. Kirkwood is reporting 19 inches of snow, Palisades Tahoe is reporting 20 inches of snow, and Northstar is reporting 22 inches of snow.

In the Central Sierra, Mammoth is reporting 23 inches of snow and Dodge Ridge is reporting 8 inches so far.

Many resorts opened up weeks earlier than scheduled and have had excellent early-season conditions. The Friday clearing will allow much better driving conditions for those heading to the mountains, but chain controls and snow-packed and icy roads will last all weekend long.

The first storm of a few also produced ample amounts of rain for valley locations.

Some of the rain-shadowed locations like Davis, Woodland and Winters reported close to 0.40 inches of rain Thursday. Deeper into the valley, others reported more rain like South Sacramento at 0.51 inches, Stockton at 0.63 inches, Modesto at 0.71 inches and 0.63 inches for Citrus Heights.

The lower foothills and east side of the valley saw more rain as the elevation change wrings out more moisture. Rocklin reported 0.75 inches, Granite Bay 0.90 inches, El Dorado Hills 0.86 inches, Auburn 1.06 inches, Placerville 1.42 inches, Sonora 1.42 inches and Georgetown 1.41 inches. There are numerous other locations with different totals but the ranges are similar when compared to elevation.

More rain and snow are on the way with slightly lower totals with a system set to move in Saturday morning through Sunday. Saturday afternoon will be the peak rain period and snow with more scattered showers Sunday.

Watch more on ABC10: California International Marathon | Road closures and economic impacts in Sacramento