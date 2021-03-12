Northern California may get some rain next week

The Sacramento National Weather Service office says a weak weather system passing through Monday and early Tuesday will bring chances of rain.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of drought-stricken Northern California are expected to get some rain next week.

The Sacramento National Weather Service office says a weak weather system passing through Monday and early Tuesday will bring chances of rain to the northern end of the Central Valley and the mountains. Another system is expected to move into that region on Thursday, bringing a better chance of precipitation.

The weather service says chances of San Francisco Bay Area rain from Monday’s system are low and the second system’s signals are mixed. Southern California starts the week with a chance of drizzle or showers and better precipitation chances late in the week.

The 6-10 day @NWSCPC precipitation outlook is leaning towards chances of above normal precipitation. Stay tuned for updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3F8reJasU2 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 3, 2021

The National Weather Service is also reporting the California coast will experience unusually high tides and possible minor flooding through Sunday morning. The astronomical tides, also known as King Tides, will occur each morning, followed by very low tides hours later each afternoon, the weather service said. The peak will be on Saturday.

Coastal flood advisories have been issued for low-lying areas of the San Francisco Bay shoreline and Humboldt Bay on the north coast. In Southern California, a beach hazards advisory is in effect for portions of the coast along Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties but no significant damage is expected.

