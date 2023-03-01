Northern California Storm: I-80 still closed, chain controls on Highway 50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —
Impactful weather continues even after the rain and snow wrap up in Northern California.
Freeze and hard freeze warnings have been issued for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
The hard freeze warning is particularly harmful to crops and blossoming trees, considering the area is a major supplier of almonds and other crops.
Dry, but chilly weather continues through Friday.
Chain Controls and Road Closures
Interstate 80
- Closed from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to zero visibility
- A High Wind advisory is in effect over the Yolo Causeway and over the Bryte Bend Bridge
Highway 50
- Chains are required in both directions from Placerville to Meyers on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels
Traffic
For traffic, view the Waze map below for live updates.
STORM RESOURCES:
► RESOURCES | Helpful information and emergency resources to get you through this storm
► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the ABC10 Today newsletter
Watch more on ABC10