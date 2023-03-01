Northern California Storm: I-80 still closed, chain controls on Highway 50

Freeze and hard freeze warnings have been issued for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Impactful weather continues even after the rain and snow wrap up in Northern California.

Freeze and hard freeze warnings have been issued for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

The hard freeze warning is particularly harmful to crops and blossoming trees, considering the area is a major supplier of almonds and other crops.

Dry, but chilly weather continues through Friday.

Chain Controls and Road Closures

Interstate 80

Closed from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to zero visibility

due to zero visibility A High Wind advisory is in effect over the Yolo Causeway and over the Bryte Bend Bridge

Highway 50

Chains are required in both directions from Placerville to Meyers on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels

Traffic

For traffic, view the Waze map below for live updates.

STORM RESOURCES:

Watch more on ABC10