Northern California Storm: I-80 still closed, chain controls on Highway 50

Freeze and hard freeze warnings have been issued for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Impactful weather continues even after the rain and snow wrap up in Northern California.

The hard freeze warning is particularly harmful to crops and blossoming trees, considering the area is a major supplier of almonds and other crops.

Dry, but chilly weather continues through Friday.

Chain Controls and Road Closures

Interstate 80

  • Closed from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to zero visibility 
  • A High Wind advisory is in effect over the Yolo Causeway and over the Bryte Bend Bridge  

Highway 50

  • Chains are required in both directions from Placerville to Meyers on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels

Traffic

For traffic, view the Waze map below for live updates.

RESOURCES | Helpful information and emergency resources to get you through this storm
