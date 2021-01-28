Rain, snow and wind expected to continue through the day | Northern California Winter Storm Updates

Conditions on 1-80 near Kingvale are worsening as heavy snowfall continued overnight.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The massive winter storm in Northern California continues to bring rain, wind and snow to the area.

According to National Weather Service Sacramento, conditions on 1-80 are "continuing to deteriorate" as more snow falls in the Kingvale area. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Sierras until 4 a.m. on Friday.

Chains are required for all vehicles driving on Highway 50 from Pollock Pines eastward and from west of Kyburz to Meyers, excepting vehicles with four-wheel drive and snow tires.

For much the Sacramento Valley region, rain is expected to continue Thursday and well into night. This presents a risk of flooding, especially in areas where there are burn scars from previous wildfires. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto.

Power outages are still ongoing in the Northern California region as well for Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Pacific Gas & Electric customers. As of 6 a.m. Thursday morning, 17,230 SMUD customers are without power. PG&E is also reporting high numbers of outages. For instance, as of 6.a.m., Stockton has 9,966 customers without power across the city.

