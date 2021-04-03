A new heat wave is coming to Northern California

Starting Thursday, most Valley locations will climb above 100 degrees, challenging daily high temperature records.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is getting ready for a new heat wave after manageable weather during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Starting Thursday, most Valley locations will climb above 100 degrees and challenge daily high temperature records. The region is likely to see five days in a row of near record heat, with the peak of the heat to happen on Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11.

Some locations could even approach 110 degrees. Highs in most Valley locations will vary from 104 - 110 degrees from Thursday to Monday.

Higher elevations locations like Truckee and South Lake Tahoe could see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

One problem with this heat will be the lack of onshore wind. Wind coming from the ocean tends to keep humidity up, and provide some relief in the overnight hours to areas near the Delta.

With this setup, the wind locks in from the north and some areas in the Sacramento region will be waking up to temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Warm overnight temperatures add to the health risk for those without air conditioning because temperatures in dwellings rise during the day and can stay very warm overnight.

Fire conditions will be higher than normal and if more areas are included in the heat, some stress on the power grid may happen, but no warnings have been issued as of Tuesday morning.

