Northern California to see high fire danger, heat through Wednesday

The National Weather Service said much of the same area would be under a heat advisory from noon Tuesday until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A large swath of the interior of California was warned of wildfire danger and high heat on Tuesday.

Red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions were in effect in the Sacramento Valley and foothills of the coastal range and the Sierra Nevada due to northerly winds and low relative humidity, the Sacramento weather office said.

The National Weather Service also said much of the same area would be under a heat advisory from noon Tuesday until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Predicted high temperatures ranged from 95 degrees (35 Celsius) to 105 degrees (40.5 Celsius).

Heat advisories will extend south through the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday.

Triple digit heat returns to portions of the Central Valley today and Wednesday with record, or near record, highs possible. Stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon. Much cooler weather returns for the end of the week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QsjjgdhpLu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 24, 2022

The San Francisco Bay Area was not under the advisories but forecasts called for hot and dry weather Tuesday, with near-critical fire conditions in the North Bay interior mountains and the East Bay hills.

Sacramento area fire and park officials are warning residents across the area to take precautions in the event of a fire.

Captain Parker Wilbourn, with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, says a simple spark from a chain could cause a devastating and destructive fire on fire warning days like this.

“It’s kind of the trifecta, right? So we’ve got a high heat, decreased relative humidity and and winds," Wilbourn said.

