Valentine's Day could be dry spot in otherwise rainy, snowy weekend ahead

A storm is on the move Thursday, potentially bringing rain and snow to Northern California.

SACRAMENTO, California — A new round of wet weather is set to impact Northern California ahead of and during the President’s Day weekend.

Thursday will see a storm move in during the day, bringing light rain at first, then steady rain into the evening. A main line of heavier rain should arrive close to sunset into the late evening for many valley locations with some stronger gusts closer to 25 mph.

Rain should wind down by midnight for the valley. Many valley locations will pick up between 0.25-0.50 inches of rain.

The Sierra will see many changes Thursday with snowfall by noon, then picking up into the evening with gusty conditions over the passes. Chain controls are likely later in the day on Thursday to early Friday morning.

The Sierra passes should see 6-12 inches of snow for the snowiest locations with more for the resorts.

The snow level is around 5-6,000 feet in the beginning and dropping close to 4,000 feet by Friday morning.

Travel is expected to be busy Friday with many people heading to the Sierra passes for fresh snow and for the long holiday weekend. The weather Friday will also be good with clearing skies and improving road conditions.

Saturday will see a new storm with more rain and snow starting in the morning, but with lower totals than the Thursday storm.

Sunday is Valentine’s day and should see great, quiet weather for all locations and another busy travel day in the Sierra.

Monday will see another storm with more rain and snow in line with the Saturday storm.

Widespread rainfall & periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected today across #NorCal. Here's a look at forecast timing of the precipitation. It will spread south thru the area beginning late morning thru the afternoon. Heaviest precipitation is expected this evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3wMZc8cefs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 11, 2021

