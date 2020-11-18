Another day of rain and snow for Northern California

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The strongest storm of the season so far will bring another day of rain and snow to Northern California.

The storm moved in Tuesday afternoon, brought Valley rain for the evening commute and Sierra snow with chain controls that lasted into Wednesday morning. The storm is fairly warm, keeping most of the additional snow in the Sierra Wednesday for the passes and resorts with a foot or more possible.

Before the storm moves out late Wednesday night, winter driving conditions are expected to face issues, with travel delays and chain controls until the evening.

The National Weather Service upgraded its winter storm watch to a storm warning for the Tahoe effective through 6 p.m. Wednesday. The late afternoon will have the highest chances for additional scattered showers with the possibility of thunderstorms mostly north of Highway 80.

Thunderstorms will be possible later this morning into the afternoon for the Sacramento Valley & adjacent foothills. Small hail and brief downpours are possible with these storms. Always take shelter if you hear thunder or see lightning! #cawx pic.twitter.com/eMKFW8Yd9E — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 18, 2020

The showers should mostly be short-lived, with up to a quarter inch of rain possible. The storm leaves the Valley by the evening with rain chances dwindling.

Thursday morning might see Valley fog and lower visibility, but a dry day overall. The weekend looks mild and dry with no additional rain or snow expected.

