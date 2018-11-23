If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

After more than an inch of valley rain and more than a foot of Sierra snow, the rainy season is well and truly here.

Thanksgiving holiday travel has been snarled by a number of wet road crashes throughout the Valley and we have seen dozens of wrecks and spin outs in the Sierra. Wet roads and busy travel times have seen a normal storm turn into a high impact storm with many more travel issues and delays.

As we round out Friday, we will continue to see the light rain dwindle to clearing in the Valley early in the morning, with cloudy skies giving way to partial sun.

Most of the rain will be in the foothills and mountains today, but also some off and on showers in the valley. The rain will decrease across the area this evening and overnight with mainly dry conditions by Saturday morning. Still a risk of debris/mud flow on area burn scars. pic.twitter.com/pgMebSQtrW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 23, 2018

For the Sierra, some warmer air will sneak in and the snow level should rise through the day, with times where it is above the pass levels. This will create sloppy wet driving until Saturday morning.

Snow has returned to the Sierra! Some higher elevation have picked up 2 feet! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WeIx51QI2I — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 23, 2018

Northern California will clear at lower elevations first, then linger a bit up high. Eventually, it will clear and Northern California is set for an amazing weekend of mostly dry weather, fresh snow, and finally clean air.

All locations are showing good air quality as opposed to last week when most places had very unhealthy or even hazardous air.

