People outdoors brave triple digit heat ahead of holiday weekend

The weather is only anticipated to get warmer this weekend, potentially hitting 108 degrees Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As temperatures hit triple digits, some people aren't trying to beat the heat, but rather help others do so.

Folks are lined up in a West Sacramento parking lot just waiting for a lunch break to cool off at Whitey’s Jolly Kone.

"I think it's so much fun getting to make ice cream cones for little kids and seeing their little crazy big eyes when you give them a big ol'cone. I think that's the best part," said Maggie who works at the restaurant.

Nearby, others are raising funds for the Elkhorn Village Elementary School by selling the most popular item of the summer — fireworks.

"I took the adequate time off work and here I am," said Zeb Arundel. "They need extra funds, the booster club needs extra funds. I had some time on my hands so I volunteered."

While many folks are sitting in the shade under fans and misters, cities across the Northern California region have opened cooling centers and recommend folks stay out of the heat if possible.

