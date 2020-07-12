PG&E cancels shutoffs scheduled for 5 Northern California counties

The power shutoffs, announced on Friday, Dec. 4 , were originally set to impact 130,000 customers across 15 counties in Northern California. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 6, due to improved weather conditions, PG&E reduced that to just 8,500 customers across five counties.

Weather conditions improved enough Sunday into Monday that the electric company felt it was safe enough to cancel the shutoffs. In a press release , PG&E's weather Emergency Operations Center noticed winds didn’t strengthen in the lower elevations and relative humidity observations did not reach critical values.

While many may consider it winter, California is seeing longer fire seasons than ever, with maybe only two months to recover (January to February). One of the most destructive fires to burn in California in December was the 2017 Thomas fire. It was responsible for burning 1,063 structures in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The biggest threat during fire season is winds and the lack of rain. The fewer storms California receives, the drier it gets. But it’s not just the lack of rain.