x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Thousands of PG&E workers are in the field for potential outages ahead of Sunday storm

Here is what people should know if the power goes out during Sunday's storm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E workers are working over the weekend as an atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain to California. 

Field crews are also working to prevent trees from touching the powerlines during the storm.   

From Saturday night through Monday morning, heavy rain will cause concerns for flooding. 

A Flash Flood Watch takes effect Sunday at 5 a.m. and lasts through either 11 p.m. Sunday for the Valley, or 5 a.m. Monday for the Southern Foothills. Up to half an inch of rain could fall per hour Sunday.

PG&E offered people tips on what to do if the power goes out during the storm:
Never touch downed wires

  • Charge cell phones and laptops 
  • Secure outdoor furniture 
  • Have fresh drinking water and ice 
  • Use flashlights over candles 

STORM RESOURCES:
FORECAST DETAILS |  Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app  
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

WATCH MORE: Pineapple Express and Atmospheric River Explained | Inside California's Winter Weather

In Other News

Heavy rain to bring flooding Sunday-Monday