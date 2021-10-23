Thousands of PG&E workers are in the field for potential outages ahead of Sunday storm

Here is what people should know if the power goes out during Sunday's storm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E workers are working over the weekend as an atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain to California.

Field crews are also working to prevent trees from touching the powerlines during the storm.

From Saturday night through Monday morning, heavy rain will cause concerns for flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch takes effect Sunday at 5 a.m. and lasts through either 11 p.m. Sunday for the Valley, or 5 a.m. Monday for the Southern Foothills. Up to half an inch of rain could fall per hour Sunday.

PG&E offered people tips on what to do if the power goes out during the storm:

Never touch downed wires

Charge cell phones and laptops

Secure outdoor furniture

Have fresh drinking water and ice

Use flashlights over candles

STORM RESOURCES:

