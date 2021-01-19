PG&E power shutoff underway for just over 5,000 customers across California

With high winds, PG&E says there could be outages that occur that are not part of the planned shutoffs.

CALIFORNIA, USA — High winds continued into Tuesday, Jan. 19, leading to power shutoffs for some Pacific Gas and Electric customers in California counties.

Parts of Fresno, Mariposa, Madera, Tulare, Kern, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are now under what PG&E calls a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

An estimated 5,197 customers are expected to be impacted in those areas, with shutoffs occurring in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Power is expected to be restored as early as Wednesday at 3 p.m. for some.

At the same time, PG&E is warning customers that with high winds in effect, there is more of a risk for downed powerlines or power outages occurring in areas where there is not currently a planned shutoff.

In a recent statement, PG&E said, "in a normal winter, PSPS would not be under consideration as soil moistures, dead fuel moistures and a significant green flush of winter grass would be widespread, but this winter has been very abnormal. The National Weather Service has High Wind Warnings and Fire Weather Watches active for this event."

A dry winter, combined with high winds and warmer than average January temperatures, has caused some concern that downed powerlines could spark a wildfire.

Here is how many customers in each county may be affected by the current PSPS:

Mariposa - 2235

Fresno - 1823

Madera - 288

Tulare - 387

Kern - 23

Santa Barbara - 287

San Luis Obispo - 154

These numbers represent a slight decrease from estimates PG&E gave on Monday of customers that could see their power shutoff in the coming days. The total number given as of Monday was 5,465 customers.

#SAFETY: Offshore weather event expected to bring the risk of potential widespread wind-driven damage and related outages throughout the service area – customers are urged to prepare. https://t.co/jS0biBoWV0 pic.twitter.com/mhYQxa8IgY — PG&E (@PGE4Me) January 19, 2021