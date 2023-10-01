Phoenix saw just 0.15 inches of rain – half of the rain experienced during the second driest monsoon season in 1924, according to the National Weather Service.

PHOENIX — Phoenix recorded the driest monsoon season on record in 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Phoenix recorded just 0.15 inches of rain this year, half of what the next driest monsoon season experienced almost 100 years ago. The second driest monsoon season was in 1924 and recorded 0.35 inches of rain. The wettest monsoon season in Phoenix saw 9.56 inches of rain in 1956 and an average monsoon is approximately 2.43 inches of rain.

But not all of State 48 saw such little rain – Flagstaff saw 7.68 inches of rain and Tucson saw 5.69 inches of rain in 2023.

It's been a tough #Monsoon2023 for most of the state, diving Arizona back into Extreme short-term drought and extending long-term drought.



Locations in green did great! Unfortunately, most locations across the state were much below average. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tcIeXj3MG1 — AZ State Climate (@AZStateClimate) October 1, 2023

Monsoon season is brought about by wind shifts and takes place from June 15 through Sept. 30.

Phoenix and Arizona as a whole broke many weather records, including summer 2023 being the 20th hottest and 10th driest summer for Arizona in 129 years. Maricopa County also broke records: this summer was the seventh hottest and second driest in 129 years.

But Arizona isn’t the only place that had a ‘hot girl summer’ – according to scientists at NASA, the months of June, July and August combined were 0.41 degrees warmer than any summer on record. Global records began in 1880.

“Summer 2023’s record-setting temperatures aren’t just a set of numbers – they result in dire real-world consequences,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a press release. “From sweltering temperatures in Arizona and across the country, to wildfires across Canada, and extreme flooding in Europe and Asia, extreme weather is threatening lives and livelihoods around the world.”

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Heat Beat