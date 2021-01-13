Possible record-setting temperatures hitting Northern California in January

These temperatures are 10-15 degrees above average. A normal afternoon high temperature for this time of the year is 52 degrees.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Record high temperatures to close out the week and for the weekend in Northern California?

It's possible.

An upper level high pressure system continues to dominate our region, bringing dry weather along with the prospect of record high temperatures later this week.

How close could we get? Let's take a look at Sacramento’s forecasted high temperatures versus current records:

Wednesday, Jan. 13 - 64

Downtown Sacramento Record high - 66, 2009

Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 66, 2012

Thursday, Jan. 14 - 64

Downtown Sacramento Record high - 66, 1989

Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 66, 2014

Friday, Jan. 15 - 63

Downtown Sacramento Record high - 67, 1981

Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 68, 2009

Saturday, Jan. 16 - 66

Downtown Sacramento Record high - 68, 1991

Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 69, 2014

Sunday, Jan. 17 - 66

Downtown Sacramento Record high - 70, 2009

Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 71, 2014

Monday, Jan. 18 - 67

Downtown Sacramento Record high - 70, 1976

Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 69, 2014

High temperatures will be well above average (10-15 degrees) across interior #NorCal late this week into next week. Daily record highs will be possible at a few locales beginning Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IXJ3jrvWVD — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 13, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, Stockton could also tie its record high of 65 degrees set in 2014.

These temperatures are 10-15 degrees above average. A normal afternoon high temperature for this time of the year is 52 degrees. These spring-like temperatures are more characteristic of March.

Long range weather models continue to show mild temperatures next week.

