Possible record-setting temperatures hitting Northern California in January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Record high temperatures to close out the week and for the weekend in Northern California?
It's possible.
An upper level high pressure system continues to dominate our region, bringing dry weather along with the prospect of record high temperatures later this week.
How close could we get? Let's take a look at Sacramento’s forecasted high temperatures versus current records:
- Wednesday, Jan. 13 - 64
Downtown Sacramento Record high - 66, 2009
Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 66, 2012
- Thursday, Jan. 14 - 64
Downtown Sacramento Record high - 66, 1989
Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 66, 2014
- Friday, Jan. 15 - 63
Downtown Sacramento Record high - 67, 1981
Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 68, 2009
- Saturday, Jan. 16 - 66
Downtown Sacramento Record high - 68, 1991
Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 69, 2014
- Sunday, Jan. 17 - 66
Downtown Sacramento Record high - 70, 2009
Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 71, 2014
- Monday, Jan. 18 - 67
Downtown Sacramento Record high - 70, 1976
Sacramento Executive Airport Record high - 69, 2014
According to the National Weather Service, Stockton could also tie its record high of 65 degrees set in 2014.
These temperatures are 10-15 degrees above average. A normal afternoon high temperature for this time of the year is 52 degrees. These spring-like temperatures are more characteristic of March.
Long range weather models continue to show mild temperatures next week.
