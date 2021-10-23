How to check for power outages in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Northern California in the midst of non-stop rain, strong winds and winter weather, power outages become more likely to happen.
ABC10's Carley Gomez says from Saturday night through Monday morning, heavy rain will cause flooding concerns for portions of Northern California. A Flash Flood Watch takes effect Sunday at 5 a.m. and lasting through either 11 p.m. Sunday for the Valley, or 5 a.m. Monday for the Southern Foothills. Up to half an inch of rain could fall per hour Sunday.
Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.
In the city of Roseville, residents can check for outages from Roseville Electric HERE. They can also report outages HERE.
PG&E customers can check for outages HERE. PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.
