How to check for power outages in Northern California

This weekend's storm is expected to produce heavy rain and strong winds. That weather combination could lead to power outages.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Northern California in the midst of non-stop rain, strong winds and winter weather, power outages become more likely to happen.

ABC10's Carley Gomez says from Saturday night through Monday morning, heavy rain will cause flooding concerns for portions of Northern California. A Flash Flood Watch takes effect Sunday at 5 a.m. and lasting through either 11 p.m. Sunday for the Valley, or 5 a.m. Monday for the Southern Foothills. Up to half an inch of rain could fall per hour Sunday.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

In the city of Roseville, residents can check for outages from Roseville Electric HERE. They can also report outages HERE.

SMUD customers can report an outage HERE. They can also check for outages HERE.

