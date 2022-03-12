Race Day Forecast: Cold temperatures and rain expected for Sunday's California International Marathon

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with light rain will greet runners on race day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The next weather system that will drop into California will bring cold temperatures and showers to runners and spectators of the California International Marathon on Sunday.

The dry spell that dominated the last few weeks of November has broken just in time for the CIM race, unfortunate news for the runners who will be running from Folsom to Sacramento.

The course is very flat and fast with typically very good running weather, giving runners a good chance at qualifying for the Boston Marathon or even the Olympics.

This year's event will be a bit cooler than the average high temperature of 58 and rain is in the forecast.

The race begins at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Oak and Folsom-Auburn in Folsom, before heading through rural countryside, then through the towns of Orangevale, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks and Carmichael and finally, under a canopy of trees in full fall colors, into the city of Sacramento for the State Capitol finish, according to the Sacramento Running Association.

Expect temperatures around 48 degrees at the start of the race. Temperatures aren't expected to rise much throughout the morning hours and by noon the temperatures will be in the low 50s, with an expected high of 56 in Sacramento Sunday.

There is still uncertainty in rainfall, however. Showers are expected to be in the area all day, but as of now it looks like accumulation during the race period will be around a tenth of a inch.

The highest rain chances will be towards the end of the race. For runners and spectators, it would be wise to prepare for more just to be safe, but for now rain is looking to be light and spotty.

