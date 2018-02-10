If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The first storm of our rainy season is a tricky one with weather changing rapidly and some places missing most of the action.

The area of low pressure that is fueling this round of rain is still off the coast and moving slowly. It has found some moisture and organized rain in distinct bands of wet and dry weather. Your weather will be dictated by where and when these bands form.

This morning, we saw a few showers in the Valley, but it was mostly dry, the Sierra foothills saw some rain enhanced by the elevation change and the Bay Area was nailed with heavy rain at times and a rough commute.

The rest of Tuesday and all of Wednesday will see this difficult and varied forecast. You will see a mix of rain, sun, clouds, and even a few thunderstorms. Most of the rain will be for higher elevations, but valley areas have a good chance for at least a little scattered rain.

This is a warm storm, so snow is not really part of the forecast because the snow level is well above the mountain passes.

This system should leave Wednesday night and we will see clear and dry weather the rest of the week and this upcoming weekend.

