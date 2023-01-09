First day of September brings rain to Northern California

Summer rain moves into parts of Northern California to kick off Labor Day weekend.

SACRAMENTO, California — The sounds and sights of summer are almost guaranteed in Northern California for Labor Day weekend, but not this year.

Early Friday light rain moved into Northern California producing showers and sprinkles from Mount Shasta to Sacramento. More steady light showers through the day will have many benefits for higher elevations like knocking down fire activity in far northern California as well as smoke particles that have spread throughout the area.

A rare deep area of low pressure has moved in from the Pacific Northwest where some places in Oregon like Mt. Hood Meadows saw their first snow of the season. This system is very cool for this time of year when highs typically top out in the low 90s. Friday's forecast calls for cloudy skies, some light rain, and highs only in the mid-70s. For valley locations, a trace up to less than 0.10" of rain can be expected and rain in the Sierra will range from 0.10-0.25".

Some outdoor activities may need to be altered or postponed due to the late summer rain such as camping, boating, and hiking but many are enjoying the change in weather from highs in the 90s as recently as Thursday.

The cool system will also bring thunderstorm chances to higher elevations on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

The cooler air will stick around all holiday weekend with a slow rise to the mid to upper 80s by Monday on Labor Day.

Next week temperatures rise to the low 90s so the cooler air will only last through the weekend.

