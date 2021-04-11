Rain in the forecast this weekend, early next week for Northern California

Another weak storm moves in before a bigger and colder storm next week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More storms are set to hit Northern California over the weekend and into early next week.

Friday is expected to be a dry start to the weekend, with morning fog then sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

On Saturday, another warmer storm moves in, with initially higher snow levels that drop to the passes overnight. Most Valley locations on Saturday will see cooler air and cloudy weather, with only sprinkles, if anything.

Closer to elevation changes, a few light showers are possible by Saturday afternoon into the evening. For the Foothills, more steady light rain moves in during the day and evening. Totals will be light and generally less than half of an inch.

🌧️ If you are sad to see this morning's showers taper off, fret not, as two more systems are expected over the next week. The first is Friday night through Saturday night, followed by another Monday night through Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qh8uv6Bd1G — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 4, 2021

Sunday will see some clearing before a new system moves in on Monday.

Light rain chances move in later Monday, but the best chance for rain and snow is Tuesday into Wednesday. This system is colder with highs only in the 50s for Valley locations on Tuesday.

Snow levels could drop down to 5,000 feet or lower by Wednesday morning. Chain controls will be likely with this system. A foot of Sierra snow is possible for the higher elevations, and for Valley spots, about half an inch or more of rain could be measured between Monday and Wednesday.

Early forecasts had suggested a potentially impactful atmospheric river arriving in Northern California possibly as early as late Sunday, but modeling has since predicted most of the moisture will shift north into the Pacific Northwest.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10