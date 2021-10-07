Record heat possible for Northern California in September

Triple digit heat hangs on into the waning days of summer with more records in sight.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hot weather has been stubborn in 2021 and it's not over for Northern California.

Tuesday saw widespread 100 degree heat with many communities reaching within a few degrees of daily high temperature records in the low 100s.

For Sept. 8, the current record high is 102 degrees for Sacramento's Executive Airport and 103 degrees for Stockton. The forecast high is 106 for Sacramento and 104 for Stockton.

By using records for June, July and August this has been one of the hottest summer on record. Summer officially lasts through the third week of September until the Autumn equinox on Sept. 22.

Daily average temperatures have been extremely hot for Northern and Southern California, as well as many regions in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

