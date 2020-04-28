SACRAMENTO, Calif. — April in Northern California can often see wild swings in the weather and 2020 has been no exception.

Early April was mostly cool and dry for Northern California, while Southern California was at times record wet and cool. That pattern has shifted and Tuesday, Northern California will possibly see record heat.

Valley highs will top the lower 90s for most locations, and record highs for the region could also reach the low 90s.

The current record for Sacramento is 92 degrees, and we are forecasting 92 degrees by 5 p.m. Stockton and Modesto have current records of 95 degrees and we are forecasting slightly below the records for those locations.

This pattern should not last long, as a new longer range cooling pattern sets up into the weekend with a high of 76 degrees by Sunday, May 3. Early May looks dry and warm, with temps creeping back into the 80s for early next week.

