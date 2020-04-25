SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new record was set Friday in Sacramento as temperatures crossed the 90 degree mark.

Sacramento's previous record of 90 degrees on April 24, was topped as temps hit 93. Stockton and Modesto came close to tying its record high of 93, coming in at 92 and 91 degrees, respectively. This was the first time in 2020 Sacramento and Stockton temperatures crossed the 90 degree mark.

And it wasn’t just Northern California with record temperatures. Southern California reached record highs in many cities, as well. Burbank nearly hit triple digits, as it topped off at 99 degrees, crushing the previous record of 93 set back in 1965.

A strong, high pressure system sat over the state Friday and will slightly shift east Saturday, which will continue to result in warm temperatures.

What's in store? Northern California can expect 90 degree temperatures once again Saturday, with a slight cool down Sunday and Monday as a cold front further north will drop temperatures 5-8 degrees. Valley highs are expected to be back into the 90s by Tuesday.

These temperatures are about 15 degrees above the average April high of 74 degrees.

And just because it's hot outside, doesn't mean the temperatures in area rivers are matching. According to the National Weather Service, waterways are cold from mountain snow melt, which run into our creeks, rivers and lakes. This results in fast-moving water. The cold and fast waters are dangerous to even experienced swimmers.

