After a record hot weekend, temperatures are expected to cool this week

Record highs and dangerous heat dominated the weekend, but relief is around the corner.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Record highs fell across Northern California during a major heatwave over the weekend with a high of 113 degrees recorded in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, nearly tying the all-time record high of 114 degrees.

Sunday's highs will be very hot again, ranging between 105 to 115 degrees. Much of the Sacramento area will not only see hot afternoon temperatures, but also very warm early morning temperatures in the 80s.

Monday morning will also be warm in the 70s and 80s but will not be quite as hot as the weekend with many locations getting to 100 degrees, but not much hotter than that. For foothill and valley locations north and south of Sacramento, the Excessive Heat Warning will continue until 9 p.m. Monday night.

On Tuesday, the heatwave is supposed to break with highs moving to more normal temperatures. Highs will move into the 90s on Tuesday and cooler temperatures will come down in the early morning as well ranging in the 50s and 60s.

