Record rainfall as storm douses drought-stricken California

Across Northern California, crews worked to clear streets of toppled trees and to clean gutters clogged by debris from a massive storm.

A powerful storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. But it remains to be seen how much of a dent it made in the state’s drought.

Across Northern California, crews worked to clear streets of toppled trees and branches and to clean gutters clogged by debris carried by rainwater from a massive storm that caused flooding and rock slides, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands. Sacramento set a one-day record for rainfall with nearly 5.5 inches, while San Francisco got more than 4 inches.

Despite the problems, the rain and mountain snow were welcome in Northern California, which is so dry nearly all of it is classified as either experiencing extreme or exceptional drought. The wet weather also greatly reduces the chances of additional wildfires in a region that has borne the brunt of another devastating year of blazes.

The system weakened as it moved south but still dropped enough rain to cause mudslides that closed roads in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

A drying period begins Tuesday with sprinkles possible. The Halloween weekend is expected to be warm and dry.

