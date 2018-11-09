If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The big local story is the cool down over the next few days, from current highs in the 90's to highs in he 70's by Wednesday. This is happening because we have an area of low pressure to the north, moving in and bringing cooler temperatures.

The downside to this pattern is a round of windy and dry weather, as well. We are in the peak of fire season for the Sierra with months of dry and warm weather. As the winds kick up today and tomorrow, we could see some stronger gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour. With dry and windy weather expected, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the coastal range and Sierra until Wednesday night.

During this time, avoid any activity that could start a fire. Many accidental fires are started by mowers hitting rocks, card idling on dry grass, target shooting, and other activities that create a spark.

Many large fires have started and grown quickly during conditions and weather patterns similar to what we will have today and tomorrow.

