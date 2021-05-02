First major Red Flag Warning event of the year hits California

A three-day warning for fire danger has been issued for strong winds, dry weather and hot temperatures, leading to potential fire breakouts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Warmer temperatures over the last month has continued to help dry out grasses, weeds and vegetation across Northern California. Now the winds are helping dry out the vegetation even more, but this time, it’s leading to a Red Flag Warning.

This is the first major Red Flag Warning of the year and it is lasting until Tuesday.

Winds are expected to reach 10 to 25 miles per hour with gusts getting to be as high as 40 mph. The area of the Red Flag Warning spans from Redding to near Turlock, in the valley and through the Delta, towards the Sierra foothills.

The dry weather conditions will drop humidity levels to around 10 to 20% during the day, with overnight humidity recovery being very limited. This basically means, the weather will dry out throughout the day with no moisture coming through in the overnight hours to regain some of the moisture that was lost. Most Red Flag Warning areas won’t see dew on their lawns through the week.

Strong winds can also be expected in Northern California due to a high pressure system slightly offshore is pushing up against a low pressure system to the southeast. The winds will be coming in out of the north-northwest until Tuesday evening. As the low pressure moves east, the high will dominate for a few more days before temperatures drop off into the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will increase dramatically, from the mid-80s to nearly mid-90s by Wednesday. The hot temperatures are the third component in the Red Flag Warning. The other two components are strong winds and low humidity.

The major concern for firefighters will be how quickly a fire may spread if one does break out. Topography will play a part in attacking a fire with steep terrain making it difficult in the foothills or coastal range. Freeway grassfires are also a concern as firefighters work on keeping the public safe while trying to save potential structures nearby.

The Red Flag Warning will end on Tuesday at 5 p.m. as winds slow and temperatures begin to drop off. Thursday temperatures may drop off as much as 8 to 12 degrees, as cooler air moves into the area.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Family wants justice after man allegedly kills woman, starts wildfire to cover it up