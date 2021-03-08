Red Flag Warning issued for Dixie Fire area

The ongoing Dixie Fire will have potential to grow quickly this week with dangerous fire weather conditions as windy and dry weather move in.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie Fire in Northern California will have days of very high growth potential with a change in the weather.

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected over the next few days in the area, making it difficult for firefighters to attack the fire.

Hot and dry conditions have dominated the fire since the beginning and have pushed it to grow to more than 250,000 acres.

Tuesday, the fire will continue to grow to the north with hot and breezy weather.

Wednesday, the weather will make fire behavior dangerous as a Red Flag Warning goes into effect in the area.

Breezy winds will be developing tomorrow and will continue into Thursday. These winds along with low humidity and extremely dry fuels will bring critical fire weather conditions and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for northern portions of the area. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1qffH2Y65z — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 3, 2021

Wind will ramp up Wednesday and Thursday with gusts potentially getting higher than 30 mph at times. Humidity could drop to the single digits as well making for ideal conditions for fire growth. The Red Flag Warning begins Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. and will extend until Thursday night at 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Communities north of the fire like Greenville, Chester and the southern section of Lake Almanor need to watch this fire over the coming days as wind will be pushing smoke and fire growth near those communities.

Fire crews are currently working to protect those communities in the dangerous fire areas.

Winds are supposed to calm a little by Friday.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Dixie Fire: New evacuations in Plumas County as fire fight continues