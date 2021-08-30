Red Flag Warning issued for area of Caldor Fire

Containment lines will be challenged as strong winds arrive Monday and Tuesday.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s a race against the clock as weather conditions continue to create issues for fire crews battling the Caldor Fire in Northern California.

A Red Flag warning has been issued for 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Dry vegetation and very low humidity will aide in the critical fire danger.

A trough in the Pacific Northwest will deepen bringing in a front Monday through Tuesday. Winds are expected to increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Stronger winds will be expected over ridges and crests.

Fire danger will continue into Wednesday, except wind speeds will be slower.

Temperatures will also be affected by the change in the weather pattern. Triple digits Sunday will turn to temperatures in the mid 90s Monday. The rest of the work week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Smoky conditions will improve over the next few days for much of the Valley. However, smoke is likely to continue to impact areas near the #CaldorFire as well as other regional wildfires. Check out

In Cal Fire's Monday morning briefing, it was explained that there’s a shallow inversion layer this morning, so this fire will take off quickly today when gusty winds are added.

