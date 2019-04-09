SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Weather Service [NWS] has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday, for Northern California.

According to the NWS, a Red Flag Warning is when warm temperatures, low humidities, and stronger-than-normal winds are expected in a specific area and combine to produce an increased wildfire risk.

The areas impacted include northern Coastal Range, the Shasta County mountains, the Sierra north of Interstate 80 and adjacent foothills, and Burney Basin.

Dry and wet thunderstorms are possible along with gusty and erratic winds. These thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Any fire that develops during this time will likely spread rapidly.

The time to prepare is now. Create a wildfire plan for your family and home, assemble an emergency supply kit and be ready to evacuate if needed.

Some of California’s deadliest and most destructive fires happen in September and October before the rainy season begins.

